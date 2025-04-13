Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,894,000 after purchasing an additional 621,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,403,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Azenta by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after buying an additional 447,292 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,109,000 after acquiring an additional 302,786 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $14,405,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

