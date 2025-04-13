American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,907 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.67 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Melius Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Melius upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.