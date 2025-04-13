LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 392,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SLM by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

