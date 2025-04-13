Legal & General Group Plc Sells 101,876 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $28,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $197.84.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

