Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,851 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 220,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STAG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

