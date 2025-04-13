Top Cannabis Stocks To Research – April 12th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Tilray, Indivior, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, Femto Technologies, and Turning Point Brands are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares in companies that cultivate, produce, and distribute cannabis and cannabis-derived products, often covering both medicinal and recreational markets. They are traded on public exchanges and are subject to factors like regulatory changes, market demand, and industry-specific risks, making them potentially volatile yet attractive in emerging markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 289,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,798. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 240,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,751. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,827,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,491,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $457.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Indivior stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 695,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.93.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)

Shares of BCAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 173,095,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,401. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Femto Technologies (FMTO)

NASDAQ FMTO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,435,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61. Femto Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96,298.30 and a PE ratio of 0.00.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.78. 93,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,128. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $990.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.70. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

