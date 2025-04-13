Legal & General Group Plc Sells 183,002 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $34,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 102.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

