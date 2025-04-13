Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 20,211 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ball were worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $48.12 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

