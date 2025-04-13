LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,118,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,767,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

