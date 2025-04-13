LSV Asset Management Has $20.25 Million Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,026,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,271,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after buying an additional 785,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,088,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 638,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Herbalife by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,987,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,696,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 216,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,125. The trade was a 3.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $6.70 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

