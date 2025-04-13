LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $3,559,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Ingles Markets by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $63.22 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $82.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

