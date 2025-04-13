Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 233.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,641 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.4 %

SMG stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.48 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. The trade was a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

