LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Polaris by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Polaris Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

