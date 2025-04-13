Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,409 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Veritex were worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Veritex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.77 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on VBTX

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.