LSV Asset Management Sells 5,708 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regional Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Regional Management by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $477,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,415.83. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $701,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,852,518.72. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $1,733,549. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

