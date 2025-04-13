Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.88 and last traded at $91.05. 720,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,304,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Datadog Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.43, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,672 shares of company stock worth $63,344,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $52,248,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Datadog by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

