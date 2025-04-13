K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa Sells 50,000 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Saurabh Handa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$597,500.00.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

