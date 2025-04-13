Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.90 and last traded at $88.76. Approximately 2,221,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,505,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 142.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

