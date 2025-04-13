Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

