Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $246.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.12.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $233.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.