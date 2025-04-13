Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VPG opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.