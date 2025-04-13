Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,141,000 after buying an additional 255,229 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

