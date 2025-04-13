Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 7,063 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.17 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

