Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 84,712 Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,712 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

