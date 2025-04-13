RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,161,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,612,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 166,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $104.48 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fermium Researc raised shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

