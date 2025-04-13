Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 214,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,392,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. CIBC reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

