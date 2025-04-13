TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 940.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $80.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.