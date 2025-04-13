Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $190.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.29, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,330 shares in the company, valued at $48,996,077.40. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $401,994.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 178,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,188,791.88. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,280 shares of company stock worth $8,085,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

