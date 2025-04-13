Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

