Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Holdings Lifted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,587 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 281,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

