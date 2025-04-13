Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

