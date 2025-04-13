Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SDVY stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.