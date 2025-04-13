Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $6.62 Million Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 232,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

