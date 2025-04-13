Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

PDBC opened at $12.69 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.