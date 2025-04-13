Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Trading Down 30.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) dropped 30.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.80 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). Approximately 247,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 30,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Strip Tinning Trading Down 30.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19. The company has a market cap of £3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.90.

Get Strip Tinning alerts:

Strip Tinning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.