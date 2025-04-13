ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.35. 452,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 799,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

ATRenew Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $552.37 million, a PE ratio of -45.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ATRenew by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,035,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 724,415 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,399,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

