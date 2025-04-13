Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.13. 235,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 467,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Safehold Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after buying an additional 336,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Safehold by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 388,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

