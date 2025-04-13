Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 50,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 31,150 shares.The stock last traded at $91.81 and had previously closed at $92.26.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $901.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.