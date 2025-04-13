New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 637,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 614,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$323.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Boyle acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. Also, Senior Officer Jared Ryan Saunders purchased 33,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Insiders purchased a total of 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $90,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

