Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,012 ($26.34) and last traded at GBX 2,004 ($26.23), with a volume of 717865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,883 ($24.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.49) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,722.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,650.16.

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 18,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,751 ($22.92) per share, for a total transaction of £323,935 ($423,998.69). Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

