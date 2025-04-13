Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 1488590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Separately, Research Capitl raised Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

