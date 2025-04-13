Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 1488590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Research Capitl raised Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.
