Morgan Stanley Cuts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $117.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.55.

NYSE:GL opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $61,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

