Truist Financial Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $325.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.60.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.55 and a 200-day moving average of $270.65. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.