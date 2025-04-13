The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
