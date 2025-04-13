Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

