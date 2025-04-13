Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,747 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

