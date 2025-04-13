CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,610 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Paymentus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

