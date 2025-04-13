CenterBook Partners LP Sells 19,354 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,354 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMY opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

