Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Devon Energy Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

