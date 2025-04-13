CenterBook Partners LP Sells 122,826 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,826 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,680.11. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,395. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

